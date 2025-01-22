Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Darkest Betrayal of love season 1 lgbt'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Domo (lead, female, 18-100)

--- Stud Model (models, female, 18-100)

--- Brooklyn (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Poask'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Chelsea (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Michael (supporting, 25-30)

--- Cashier (day player, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Aberth'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joseph (lead, male, 20-30)

--- The Stranger (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Villager Mother (day player, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Return of Heiress'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Evelyn (day player, female, 8-16)

--- Scott (lead, male, 18-32)

--- Isabella (lead, female, 18-32)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Please, I Love You'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Group Session Leader (day player, female, male, 25-50)

--- Megan (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Ross (lead, male, 18-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Pyre'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elena Thornton (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Armand Voltaire (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Isabelle Thornton (supporting, female, 10-12)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Revenge Back to My Original Family'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emma Walker (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Daniel Foster (lead, 24-35)

--- Chris Walker (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Premarital Love'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Richard (lead, male, 18-100)

--- Jenny (lead, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

'TURNTABLE'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rain (day player, male, 23-32)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

--- Actores de carácter (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

--- Характерні актори (supporting, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 34-37)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

--- Tawanna (supporting, female, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

