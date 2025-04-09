Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Sky Above, Earth Below'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Harper (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Jenna (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Harper's Mom (supporting, female, 40-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Amongst the Shadows'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Production Department (crew)

--- Post Production (crew)

--- Background Extras (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $83

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Pyre'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elena Thornton (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Armand Voltaire (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Guard (day player, male, 20-50)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Dirty Dollars'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Detective Brandon Carter (lead, male, 25-42)

--- Samantha Reed (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Detective Diana Clark (supporting, female, 28-51)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Young John (day player, male, 10-14)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Two Angels and A Biscuit Full of Honey'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Nurse Leo (supporting, 20-40)

--- Background / Extras (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'East Side Warriors'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Narrator (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Tai (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Li (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Sweet Story'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Arianna (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Q (supporting, male, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $11

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'House of Flies'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Avery Duperie (lead, male, 29-38)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee; Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Nineveh: Jonah; Son of Amittai'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Adah (supporting, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $33

- Casting locations: Knoxville, Tennessee

- Learn more about the feature film here

