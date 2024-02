A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-85 near Spaghetti Junction in Dekalb County Thursday night.

Police say another vehicle collided with the motorcycle around 8 p.m. last night causing the crash just north of 285.

That vehicle did not stop.

Dekalb police continue to investigate, but have not identified the motorcyclist or the other driver.

The crash shut down I-85 northbound for more than 2 hours.