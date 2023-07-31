Mother identifies 24-year-old electrocuted on Lake Lanier, remembers him as ‘gentle and kind’ man

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother is encouraging dock owners to do safety checks after her son was electrocuted at Lake Lanier.

Thomas Shepard “Shep” Milner died Thursday after he jumped off the dock at his family’s home in Forsyth County and was shocked by electricity in the water.

“Our dock was less than three years old and was outfitted with electricity by a licensed electrician,” Martha Milner said. “I would encourage dock owners to check their electricity and repair promptly.”

On Thursday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials received word of a man who was shocked near Lanier Beach South Road in Forsyth County. Family members and neighbors tried to rescue and perform CPR on Milner. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Martha Milner says her son grew up swimming at the family’s lake property, which they have owned for decades, and that he loved everything about the water.

“He would spend his day off riding the jet ski, swimming or just snoozing on the dock to some music,” she said.

Milner said her son was one of the smartest people she knew and wants people to remember him as the gentle and kind man he had become.

“Most of all, Shepard was gentle and kind, loving and accepting. He didn’t care what your beliefs were; politically, racially, sexually. Everyone was equal in his eyes. Shepard was known for his quirkiness, his humor and his dedication. Shepard touched many lives in many ways.”

The family will hold a celebration of life service for Milner on Saturday at the Reformation Brewery in Canton from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

