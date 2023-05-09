Most popular TV shows on Hulu this week

With the Walt Disney Company as its majority owner, Hulu has access to all that falls under the Disney umbrella, which includes everything from family-friendly Disney+ shows to edgier programming from FX. But the streamer, which first launched in 2007, has evolved from hosting preexisting cable and network shows to becoming a powerhouse for original content.

Hulu originals like "The Handmaid's Tale" and the miniseries "Dopesick" have been notable vehicles for award-winning, top-tier performances. Based on the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, "The Handmaid's Tale" premiered in 2017 starring Elisabeth Moss, who won the Emmy in 2017 and the Golden Globe in 2018 for her performance as June Osborne. The show, which is gearing up for its final bow, is set in a dystopian future where some women in America are forced to produce children. The first three episodes of the sixth and final season of "The Handmaid's Tale" will premiere on April 8, 2025, with one episode launching each Tuesday thereafter until the series finale on May 27.

"Dopesick" is a 2021 dramatization of the true events surrounding the Sackler family's involvement in the opioid epidemic. It stars Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, and Kaitlyn Dever. Dever and Keaton's performances were particularly heralded, with Keaton winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Dr. Samuel Finnix.

More recently, Hulu's mystery-comedy series "Only Murders in the Building," which premiered in 2021, has been lauded on the platform. Starring comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as pop superstar Selena Gomez, the show follows the unlikely trio as they investigate, and record a podcast about, the surprising amount of murders that occur in their Upper West Side apartment building. Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" saw Meryl Streep join the fold; she also returned for its fourth season, which wrapped on Oct. 29, 2024.

From gritty dramas to witty satires, you're sure to find something that piques your interest on Stacker's list of the most popular TV shows on Hulu this week. The list was compiled using data from Reelgood as of April 8, 2025, with IMDb ratings and other data points added for supplementary insights.

Devil May Cry: The Animated Series

#10. Devil May Cry: The Animated Series

- Seasons: 1

- Genres: Horror and Anime

- Cast: Toshiyuki Morikawa, Misato Fukuen, and Akio Otsuka

- On air: 2007-2007

9-1-1

#9. 9-1-1

- Seasons: 8

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Drama

- Cast: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Oliver Stark

- On air: 2018-present

Will Trent

#8. Will Trent

- Seasons: 3

- Genres: Drama and Comedy

- Cast: Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, and Iantha Richardson

- On air: 2023-present

Tracker

#7. Tracker

- Seasons: 2

- Genres: Crime and Drama

- Cast: Justin Hartley, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise

- On air: 2024-present

High Potential

#6. High Potential

- Seasons: 1

- Genres: Drama and Crime

- Cast: Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, and Javicia Leslie

- On air: 2024-present

Survivor

#5. Survivor

- Seasons: 48

- Genres: Action & Adventure and Game Show

- Cast: Jeff Probst, Richard Hatch, and Susan Hawk

- On air: 2000-present

Grey's Anatomy

#4. Grey's Anatomy

- Seasons: 21

- Genres: Romance and Drama

- Cast: Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., and Ellen Pompeo

- On air: 2005-present

Abbott Elementary

#3. Abbott Elementary

- Seasons: 4

- Genre: Comedy

- Cast: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Sheryl Lee Ralph

- On air: 2021-present

The Rookie

#2. The Rookie

- Seasons: 7

- Genres: Drama and Crime

- Cast: Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, and Alyssa Diaz

- On air: 2018-present

The Handmaid's Tale

#1. The Handmaid's Tale

- Seasons: 6

- Genres: Fantasy and Drama

- Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, and Ann Dowd

- On air: 2017-present

