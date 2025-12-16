Most expensive homes for sale in Columbus, Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Columbus, Georgia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1405 Big Eddy Ct, Columbus

- Price: $10,000,000

- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 24,851

- Price per square foot: $402

- Lot size: 4.3 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

#2. 7209 Williams Hill Rd, Columbus

- Price: $2,280,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,158

- Price per square foot: $442

- Lot size: 15.8 acres

- Days on market: 153 days

#3. 9790 River Rd, Fortson

- Price: $1,950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,864

- Price per square foot: $284

- Lot size: 14.2 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

#4. 8511 Lake Bright Dr, Columbus

- Price: $1,579,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,496

- Price per square foot: $287

- Lot size: 3.0 acres

- Days on market: 137 days

#5. 7715 Lynch Rd, Midland

- Price: $1,500,000

- 0 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 100.2 acres

- Days on market: 414 days

#6. 5926 Frazier Dr, Columbus

- Price: $1,495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,140

- Price per square foot: $1,311

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 316 days (-$155,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 2000 Poplar Dr, Columbus

- Price: $1,375,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,586

- Price per square foot: $208

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 7 days

#8. 108 Comer St, Columbus

- Price: $1,299,000

- 9 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 13,932

- Price per square foot: $93

- Lot size: 0.1 acres

- Days on market: 137 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 4 Mountain Ridge Ct, Columbus

- Price: $1,275,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,031

- Price per square foot: $211

- Lot size: 5.2 acres

- Days on market: 153 days

#10. 517 Double Churches Rd, Columbus

- Price: $1,200,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,322

- Price per square foot: $225

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

