Most expensive homes for sale in Columbus, Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Columbus, Georgia listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1405 Big Eddy Ct, Columbus
- Price: $10,000,000
- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 24,851
- Price per square foot: $402
- Lot size: 4.3 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 7209 Williams Hill Rd, Columbus
- Price: $2,280,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,158
- Price per square foot: $442
- Lot size: 15.8 acres
- Days on market: 153 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 9790 River Rd, Fortson
- Price: $1,950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,864
- Price per square foot: $284
- Lot size: 14.2 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 8511 Lake Bright Dr, Columbus
- Price: $1,579,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,496
- Price per square foot: $287
- Lot size: 3.0 acres
- Days on market: 137 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 7715 Lynch Rd, Midland
- Price: $1,500,000
- 0 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 100.2 acres
- Days on market: 414 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 5926 Frazier Dr, Columbus
- Price: $1,495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,140
- Price per square foot: $1,311
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 316 days (-$155,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 2000 Poplar Dr, Columbus
- Price: $1,375,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,586
- Price per square foot: $208
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 7 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 108 Comer St, Columbus
- Price: $1,299,000
- 9 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 13,932
- Price per square foot: $93
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 137 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 4 Mountain Ridge Ct, Columbus
- Price: $1,275,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,031
- Price per square foot: $211
- Lot size: 5.2 acres
- Days on market: 153 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 517 Double Churches Rd, Columbus
- Price: $1,200,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,322
- Price per square foot: $225
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
- View listing on realtor.com