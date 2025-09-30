A Mexican man is the second victim to die after shooting at Dallas ICE facility

DALLAS — (AP) — A Mexican man who was among three people shot at a Dallas immigration field office last week has died, becoming the second person killed in the attack, his family said Tuesday.

The family of Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, 32, said he died after being removed from life support, according to a statement provided through the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights organization.

Authorities have said the gunman in the Sept. 24 attack, Joshua Jahn, 29, fired indiscriminately from a nearby roof onto the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and a van holding detainees in a gated area. Authorities have said Jahn hated the U.S. government and wanted to incite terror by killing federal agents.

No ICE personnel were hurt in the shooting, and Jahn fatally shot himself following the assault.

Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, 37, a detainee from El Salvador, was also killed.

The attack happened as heightened immigration enforcement has generated backlash against ICE agents and stirred fear in immigrant communities across the country.

Stephany Gauffeny, García-Hernández's wife, said in the statement that her husband, "was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family.”

“We had just bought our first home together, and he worked hard every single day to make sure our children had what they needed," she said. "His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered. I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”

Gauffeny is expecting their fifth child, LULAC said.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that her administration helped García-Hernández's mother with the necessary paperwork to allow her to travel to Dallas. Sheinbaum also said her government asked U.S. authorities for an investigation and that Mexico would get involved if there was any kind of violation of García-Hernández's rights.

Following ICE procedures, the detainees were restrained inside the van, an ICE official said, adding that federal agents ran into gunfire to remove them and render aid.

___

Sarah Brumfield in Cockeysville, Maryland, and María Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.