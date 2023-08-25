Metro pharmacist says COVID-19 test sales are up 200%

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Georgia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an increase in hospital visits statewide for COVID-19.

Some of you might have trouble finding COVID-19 tests.

At the Woodstock Health Mart Pharmacy, it’s something pharmacist Jeff Smith sees daily.

“Every day. Either coming in or calling to see if we have the COVID-19 tests,” Smith said.

Jonathan Marquess is with the Georgia Pharmacy Association and owns 18 pharmacies across metro Atlanta.

He says sales of his COVID-19 tests have jumped 200% in the last two weeks.

“You know, school’s back in session. COVID-19 cases are on the rise, hospitalizations have gone up the last five weeks in a row,” Marquess said.

Still, he says he’s been able to keep all of his stores stocked with COVID-19 test kits.

“So people are getting sick, and they are going out to their pharmacies looking for tests. Many of our members have them and you can get those today, but there are some pharmacies that are short on them or don’t have any,” Marquess said.

This demand for tests comes as Morris Brown College in Atlanta has mandated face masks for the next two weeks.

The college cites reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center, though school administrators say they have received no reports of cases on their own campus.

In Woodstock, Mark Garijanian isn’t sweating the uptick in COVID-19 cases. He already has COVID-19 tests at home.

“I’m still gonna do my thing, live my life like I always have. I’m gonna try to take precautions like I always do,” Garijanian said.

COVID-19 tests cost $10 to $20. State health officials say if you’re not able to find a test at your local pharmacy, check your public health department.

