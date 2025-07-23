News

Meta announces new safety features for teen users

By WSB Radio News Staff
Meta logo on smartphone screen and Facebook logo background
Meta announces new safety features for teen users FILE PHOTO: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday morning new safety features for teen users that includes enhanced direct messaging protections. (Sai - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

MENLO PARK, CA — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday morning new safety features for teen users that includes enhanced direct messaging protections.

Teens will now see more information about who they’re chatting with, like when the Instagram account was created and other safety tips, to spot potential scammers.

Teens will also be able to block and report accounts in a single action.

It’s an effort to protect kids from sexual exploitation.

Meta said it removed nearly 135,000 Instagram accounts earlier this year that were sexualizing children on the platform.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!