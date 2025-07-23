Meta announces new safety features for teen users

MENLO PARK, CA — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday morning new safety features for teen users that includes enhanced direct messaging protections.

Teens will now see more information about who they’re chatting with, like when the Instagram account was created and other safety tips, to spot potential scammers.

Teens will also be able to block and report accounts in a single action.

It’s an effort to protect kids from sexual exploitation.

Meta said it removed nearly 135,000 Instagram accounts earlier this year that were sexualizing children on the platform.