News

McDonald's promotions lure diners despite higher menu prices and revenue jumps 14%

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

Earns McDonald's FILE - An exit sign is shown at a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh, April 23, 2022. McDonald's reports earnings on Monday Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

McDonald's reported better-than-expected sales in the third quarter as popular promotions brought in customers despite higher U.S. prices.

Global same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — rose 8.8% in the July-September period, the burger giant said Monday. That was ahead of Wall Street's forecast of an 8% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

In the U.S., same-store sales rose 8.1%. Price increases have weighed on customers. In July, McDonald's said customers with annual incomes of $45,000 or lower are spending less on each order. But the company also said it was seeing more higher-income customers in its stores, those going to McDonald's now, rather than spending money at sit-down restaurants.

McDonald's raised prices on some menu items in the U.S. But it also drew customers with promotions like a 50-cent double cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day in September. In the United Kingdom, the company offered discounts throughout August, including 60% off n 60% off Big Macs or Chicken McNuggets.

McDonald's revenue rose 14% to $6.69 billion, ahead of the $6.56 billion Wall Street forecast. McDonald's net income — which included a $26 million charge for a restructuring announced last spring — rose 17% to $2.3 billion.

The Chicago company earned $3.17 per share for the quarter, also beating Wall Street's forecast of $3.00.

Shares rose almost 3% before the opening bell Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!