Man wanted for armed robbery in home-sharing site

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a man who they say held up his own roommate on September 26 around 11p.m.

Corporal Ryan Winderweedle says 26-year-old Khalil Hamilton was using a home-sharing site to rent a room in the basement at a home in Buford, when he asked his roommate to help him with a home repair.

“At that point, the victim was assessing the maintenance when the suspect brandished a firearm and directed the victim lie on the floor,” said Winderweedle.

Hamilton zip-tied the victim and stole their wallet. He then took off in an older model Honda passenger car with Texas tag: SSF5628. Hamilton, who is wanted on numerous charges including Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and False Imprisonment, has ties to both Texas and Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeatl.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group