Man suffers severe burns after being trapped inside burning Paulding County home

DALLAS, Ga. — One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Paulding County.

The incident happened Monday at 2:01 p.m.

Paulding County firefighters were called to a house fire along Macland Road in Dallas, Georgia.

Officials said the initial 911 call was from a family member who escaped the home and stated heavy smoke and fire coming from a bathroom.

The caller also reportedly told dispatch someone was trapped on the second floor in the back of the home.

Just two minutes after dispatch was called, PCFD’s deputy chief and division chief, who had been driving in the area, arrived on the scene along with four Paulding County deputies.

Those who arrived first tried to go inside the home but were pushed back by heavy smoke and fire.

Moments later, firefighters arrived and did a quick search and found the victim, a 46-year-old man semi-conscious in a back hallway. He was then pulled to safety.

As more fire crews arrived, the department said the fire was under control by 2:17 p.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered severe burns as well as smoke inhalation. He was flown to Wellstar Cobb Hospital’s burn unit, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters or deputies were injured in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing and necessities.

