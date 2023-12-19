Man found shot to death in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Peters Street.
Monday at about 5:20 pm, officers responded to reports of the shooting at 199 Peters Street Southwest.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw the street was closed to traffic by several police vehicles.
Police are continuing to investigate.
