Zoo Atlanta welcomes 2-year-old plains zebra, Imara

ATLANTA — Just after Christmas, Zoo Atlanta welcomed a new resident home for the holidays.

According to Zoo Atlanta, they’ve brought Imara, a 2-year-old female plains zebra, into the family, after she moved to Atlanta from another Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited organization.

The Zoo’s Zebra Care Team named her Imara, meaning “solid” and “strong” in Swahili.

After her routine quarantine period, which lasts roughly a month, Imara will be introduced to her new home in the Zoo’s African Savanna exhibit.

The AZA Species Survival Plan recommended Imara move to Zoo Atlanta, according to officials. The collaborative program is used to help preserve animal populations in the long term and ensure genetic diversity.

Now at Zoo Atlanta, Imara will meet male zebra Wembe, who moved to the zoo in September 2023.

“Zoo Atlanta is very happy to welcome Imara, particularly as a social companion for Wembe, who joined us in September,” Sam Rivera, DVM, Vice President of Animal Health, said. “Zebras are icons among African wildlife, with an important story to tell of the interconnectedness of all life on the savanna – and the important ways humans are part of that story.”

