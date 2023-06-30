Zoo Atlanta closing early Friday due to heat concerns

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta attraction will close early on Friday over concerns with the heat.

Zoo Atlanta posted on its website it will have limited hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last group will be admitted into the zoo at 1:30 p.m. with the gates closing at 2 p.m.

Officials are encouraging visitors to take advantage of the morning hours at the zoo. All visitors will have to leave the property before the grounds close at 3:30 p.m.

Heat index values are expected to reach triple digits Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is also an air quality alert in effect until Saturday morning.

As of Friday morning, the zoo’s website did not specify if its hours will change for the rest of the weekend.

How do the animals at Zoo Atlanta stay safe and cool?

“Giant pandas for example have very different temperature guidelines than our African savannah elephants,” Jennifer Mickelberg said. “They are from a northern climate with a bamboo forest where it’s much cooler. So their building actually where they live stays about 60 degrees all year round.”

Other animals like the gorillas and orangutans get extra hot weather treats. They enjoy popsicles to stay cool. Along with cold treats, all of the habitats have easy access to water for both hydration and for fun.





©2023 Cox Media Group