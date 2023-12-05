YSL trial: Young Thug creates buzz on social media after wearing designer wolf sweater

ATLANTA — It is now the second week of testimonies in the YSL RICO gang case involving Young Thug and his five co-defendants.

Several law enforcement witnesses testified on behalf of the state earlier Monday, but the buzz was not in the courtroom...it was on social media.

The rapper is creating a buzz on social media after he appeared in court wearing a $891 Amiri sweater with a wolf printed on the front.

So, what does that have to do with the trial?

Well, last Monday, when prosecutor Adraine Love presented the state’s opening arguments, Love stated, “For the strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack.”

And Love told the jurors the pack represents the YSL crew and the wolf represents its alleged leader, Young Thug.

Reactions have poured in on social media all day; many wondered if the rapper was taking a shot at the prosecutor.

But those claims are false according to Young Thug’s girlfriend, R&B singer Mariah The Scientist.

She said what happened in court Monday was pure coincidence and said she bought the sweater for him two weeks before the trial began.

