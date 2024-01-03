YSL trial resumes, APD officer recalls previous incidents with one co-defendant

ATLANTA — The Young Thug RICO trial resumed Tuesday after a jail stabbing delayed the process for three weeks.

Much of Tuesday’s testimony focused on Young Thug and Shannon Stillwell, one of the rapper’s co-defendants who was stabbed in jail. It was the first time Stillwell had been seen since he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by another inmate in December.

The jury saw images prosecutors say showed guns and a chase with police.

All eyes were on Stillwell as the prosecution called on an Atlanta police officer, Curtis Cogdell, to testify about his 2019 encounter with Stillwell.

“He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, so I immediately got out in traffic to get behind the vehicle,” said Cogdell.

The officer said when he tried to pull him over, he kept going and drove through a red light before crashing into another car. He then ran from the scene.

Stillwell’s car was damaged, and when investigators searched it they found a loaded gun.

He was also arrested for driving without a license.

Jurors also listened to a testimony from a 2015 incident at Perimeter Mall where investigators said Young Thug threatened to shoot a mall security guard in the face after he was told to leave the property.

The rapper’s attorneys call that allegation false.

Prosecutors are expected to call on Trontavious Stephens to testify.

Stephens, also known as ‘Tick’, took a plea deal last year pleading guilty to racketeering.

He would be the first alleged member of YSL to testify during his trial.

