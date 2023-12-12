YSL RICO trial: Jury sent home early for holidays after co-defendant stabbed in jail

ATLANTA — The judge overseeing the Young Slime Life trial says testimony won’t resume this week after one of the co-defendants was stabbed.

Judge Ural Glanville dismissed the jury Tuesday for the holidays rather than waiting until Friday, like he originally planned. The jury will return to the courthouse on Jan. 2, 2024.

The early break comes after defendant Shannon Stillwell was hospitalized. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Stillwell was stabbed during a fight at the Fulton County Jail.

On Monday, our partners at Channel 2 spoke with Stillwell’s fiancé, Tyesha Alexander, who said he was stabbed once in the stomach and once in the back and was in surgery for about two hours.

“I love you and I’m praying for you,” Alexander said. “I’m by your side.”

Alexander said she was shaken but grateful that Stillwell is alive.

Deputies identified the stabbing suspect as inmate Willie Brown, who has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items.

Brown was initially arrested on July 22, 2020 by the East Point Police Department on several charges including felony cruelty to children and felony murder. He was being held without bond.

