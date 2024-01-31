YSL RICO trial jurors seeing evidence from 2017 traffic stop of Young Thug, Gunna

ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the 23rd day of the YSL RICO gang trial against hip-hop superstar Young Thug and his co-defendants.

Jurors reportedly heard from law enforcement officers who testifyied on behalf of the prosecution.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden, who has been following the trial, reports that prosecutors focused on acts 70, 71 and 72, which are charges that stem from a 2017 traffic stop in DeKalb County that involved rappers Young Thug and Gunna and one other man who is not charged in the indictment.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, reportedly showed no emotion as he watched members of the jury pass around bags of evidence seized from the traffic stop.

In 2022, our partners at Channel 2 obtained body camera footage from the traffic stop. The video isn’t being shown to the jurors. However, they are getting a chance to see some of the photos of what were seized.

The third person involved in the traffic stop told police that all the items in the car belonged to him. At some point, he is expected to testify on behalf of the defense. It should also be noted that Gunna eventually pleaded out to a lesser charge for a window tint. Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel was able to have all the evidence suppressed after a judge ruled that police did not conduct a proper traffic stop.

The state appealed that decision and that judge reserved the decision. The state did not pursue charges until Fulton County included it in the sweeping RICO gang case. Young Thug has pleaded not guilty.

