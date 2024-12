Ono of the two remaining defendants in the long-running YSL trial has been stabbed in the Fulton County Jail facility in Union City.

Deamonte Kendrick, who raps under the name of Yak Gotti, suffered minor injuries.

Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell are the two remaining defendants in what is now the longest criminal trial in the state’s history. Both are expected in court Monday as jury deliberations continue after last week’s closing arguments.