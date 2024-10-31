YSL defendant rejects plea offer, will face jury trial

A defendant in the YSL RICO trial has rejected a plea offer and will face a jury trial.

According to Douglas Weinstein, attorney for Deamonte Kendricks, a.k.a. Yak Gotti, “Yak Gotti has rejected the State’s latest plea offer and fully intends to take this to the jury and get our not guilty verdicts and go home.”

Kendricks is one of 28 defendants named in the original indictment.

Two other defendants have accepted plea deals this week.

On Tuesday, Quamarvious Nichols agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Nichols was sentenced to 20 years to serve seven in custody.

The following day, Rodalius Ryan accepted a plea deal, also being charged with violating the RICO Act.

The YSL RICO trial is the longest criminal trial in Georgia’s history.

It began in January of 2023.



