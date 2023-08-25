You’ve got... weed? GA man arrested after he tried to mail 5 pounds of marijuana to Walgreens

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man has been arrested after attempting to receive marijuana through the mail, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, officials intercepted a package containing five pounds of marijuana from a FedEx shipping center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Officials say the package was set to be delivered to Walgreens at a drop box in Thomasville, Georgia. The package was addressed to Sebastian Juwon Courtney.

Courtney arrived to pick up the package and was arrested by TCSO deputies, who recovered the marijuana.

It’s unclear what charges he faces or what he planned to do with the drugs.

