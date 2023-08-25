Local

You’ve got... weed? GA man arrested after he tried to mail 5 pounds of marijuana to Walgreens

Sebastain Juwon Courtney Thomas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who ordered marijuana to have shipped to him via mail.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man has been arrested after attempting to receive marijuana through the mail, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, officials intercepted a package containing five pounds of marijuana from a FedEx shipping center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Officials say the package was set to be delivered to Walgreens at a drop box in Thomasville, Georgia. The package was addressed to Sebastian Juwon Courtney.

Courtney arrived to pick up the package and was arrested by TCSO deputies, who recovered the marijuana.

It’s unclear what charges he faces or what he planned to do with the drugs.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!