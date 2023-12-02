Your complete guide to the SEC Championship

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in a highly anticipated matchup live in downtown Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Riding a 29-game winning streak, the Bulldogs will look to cement their spot as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Should the Crimson Tide, win, it would make it possible, but difficult for the Bulldogs to make the playoff.

The No. 8 ranked Crimson Tide are coming off an improbable come-from-behind victory over the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

If you are headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the game, here is what you need to know:

WEATHER

Although the game will be played inside, there is rain in the forecast that could impact tailgating or other activities outside the stadium on Saturday. There will be periods of heavy rain throughout the afternoon.

So if you are planning to tailgate, plan accordingly.

GATES AND SEATING CHART

The gates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m., two and a half hours before kickoff. Stadium officials recommend to not bring a bag to the stadium, for the quickest entry.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tickets are sold out with secondary market prices starting at $350, but SEC officials warn fans to watch out for counterfeit tickets.

PARKING

There are several parking lots in the area that can be reserved ahead of time or paid for in person. To see all the different parking options, click here.

WHAT YOU CAN BRING

The stadium allows clear bags with dimensions of 12x12x6 or less. For nonclear bags, the dimensions must be 4.5x6.5 or under.

Here’s a list of items fans are NOT allowed to bring into Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Alcohol, illegal drugs or harmful chemicals

Animals (except service animals)

Aerosol cans or pressurized containers

Bags that do not follow the Mercedes–Benz Stadium clear bag policy, including diaper bags and personal camera bags that do not meet clear bag policy specifications

Batteries: Loose batteries, or batteries not used in a working, permitted device will not be allowed into the stadium. Guests should be prepared to demonstrate the batteries operational use in a permitted device to security personnel upon request

Bottles, cans, glass and other beverage containers

Cameras with lens longer than 6″ (detachable or non-detachable) and camera bags that do not meet clear bag policy specifications

Chairs, booster seats, stools or other seating devices

Devices deemed suspicious by Stadium security in its sole discretion are prohibited. Guests should be prepared to demonstrate any device’s operational use upon request.

Food items

Hover-boards

Inflated balls, including beach balls, or any missile or object that can be used as a projectile

Knives of any length

Large Umbrellas – Must be under 33 inches to be allowed in the building

Laser Pointers

Lights

Masks related to health provisions are permitted; Other masks that cover or conceal identity are not permitted

Noisemakers, including but not limited to, whistles and horns

Pyrotechnics and fireworks of any kind including, but not limited to, flares, smoke bombs, or incendiary devices

Remote controlled aircraft or unmanned aircraft systems (drones)

Signs or flags (no larger than 3′ X 5′), shakers, pom-poms or any item with a pole or stick unless distributed by MBS as a gate giveaway

Thermoses/Cups

Ticket scalping

Trespassing, soliciting, peddling and loitering

Tripods, monopods and Selfie-Sticks

Weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, knives, pepper spray, stun guns, concealed weapons and firearms

For more information on what you can and can’t bring, click here.