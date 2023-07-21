Young Thug, Yak Gotti denied bond in YSL gang indictment trial

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge denied bond for rapper Young Thug for a third time during a hearing on Friday.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is one of more than two dozen people charged in a sweeping gang indictment involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.

At the hearing on Friday, Williams’ attorney Brian Steele argued that the Atlanta rapper should be released on bond because of his health issues. Williams was taken to the hospital during a court hearing in May. Steele also argued that Williams isn’t a flight risk.

However, Judge Ural Glanville said he believes Williams is a risk to the community and there are concerns about witness intimidation. Glanville denied his bond.

The judge also denied bond for defendant Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti.

The bond hearing Friday provided the latest updates in the YSL trial that has already taken up months in Fulton County.

There are nearly 750 prospective jurors and on Wednesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys questioned the jurors about everything from their personal views about rap music to their feelings concerning tattoos.

Over the next month, jurors are expected to face questions like these:

“Do you have an opinion on people who have head and neck tattoos?”

“Do you believe rap lyrics are usually autobiographical?”

“Is your mind perfectly impartial between the state and the accused?”

The jury selection process could take at least a month.

