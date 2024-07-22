Young Atlanta United homegrown star transferring to Chelsea FC

ATLANTA — A young Atlanta United star is headed across the pond to play for a legendary club. Atlanta native and Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley has been transferred to Chelsea Football Club.

Atlanta United announced the news on Monday.

“Caleb epitomizes the pathway that we envisioned when we started this club,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Born and raised in Atlanta, he joined our Academy at 11 years old, played for ATL UTD 2 and went on to earn every step in his path up to signing as a Homegrown. Over that time, he debuted for the U.S. Men’s National Team and was chosen to represent our country at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now he can continue his career at a top club in Europe. We wish Caleb the best in this next challenge of his career and look forward to following his journey...”

Wiley, who has been with Atlanta United since he was 11 years old, became the youngest player in club history to appear in a game in 2020 when he was just 15-years-old.

Inaugural Academy class.

Ball kid to U.S. Olympian.

A Homegrown embarking to Europe.



Later this month, the 19-year-old Wiley will suit up for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

The legendary English Premier League club plays its games in London.

Wiley has signed a six-year contract with the club. He will begin his career though on loan to another club, according to multiple reports.