Local

Young Atlanta United homegrown star transferring to Chelsea FC

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Philadelphia Union v Atlanta United FC ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Caleb Wiley #26 of Atlanta United reacts after scoring a goal against Quinn Sullivan #33 of Philadelphia Union during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A young Atlanta United star is headed across the pond to play for a legendary club. Atlanta native and Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley has been transferred to Chelsea Football Club.

Atlanta United announced the news on Monday.

“Caleb epitomizes the pathway that we envisioned when we started this club,” Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Born and raised in Atlanta, he joined our Academy at 11 years old, played for ATL UTD 2 and went on to earn every step in his path up to signing as a Homegrown. Over that time, he debuted for the U.S. Men’s National Team and was chosen to represent our country at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now he can continue his career at a top club in Europe. We wish Caleb the best in this next challenge of his career and look forward to following his journey...”

Wiley, who has been with Atlanta United since he was 11 years old, became the youngest player in club history to appear in a game in 2020 when he was just 15-years-old.

Later this month, the 19-year-old Wiley will suit up for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

The legendary English Premier League club plays its games in London.

Wiley has signed a six-year contract with the club. He will begin his career though on loan to another club, according to multiple reports.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!