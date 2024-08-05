‘You need to get out:’ Some areas of GA will see 15+ inches of rain, GEMA director warns

GEORGIA — Georgians should be prepared for heavy rainfall over the next few days, according to GEMA Director Chris Stallings.

Stallings told Channel 2 Action New that people who are in low-lying areas of coastal Georgia need to get out, although officials won’t force an evacuation.

According to Stallings, the Chatham County and Tybee Islands areas will see 15+ inches of rain and that all coastal areas will see at least 12+ inches.

“We are messaging if you are on an island, get out or you could be stranded a few days pending bridge inspections,” Stallings said.

During the news conference Sunday, Stallings highlighted a number of things that is being done and what Hurricane Debby will bring to the Peach State.

About 100 people form 17 state and private agencies were at GEMA headquarters on Sunday to prepare disaster support.

“Our friends in the south are going to need our help,” Stallings said.

The state is under a Level 1 activation, meaning full activation of resources at the state’s disposal. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for all 159 counties to allow large trucks carrying supplies to bypass weigh stations.

The core of Hurricane Debby is expected to move into Valdosta on Monday. Central Georgia should expect 10-15 inches of rain with heavy gusting winds at 40-50 miles per hour.

Flooding is an extreme concern once it gets to Tuesday, according to Stallings.

Debby could stall on the Georgia Coast on Wednesday, which is a cause for concern because it could lead to a “historic” rainfall event in the area. Rainfall is expected to be around 20 inches in the area of Savannah.

Stallings urged people in the south and southeast part of the state to evacuate.

“This could be a multi, multimillion dollar event for the state of Georgia. If forecasts are accurate, the amount of water we are going to get is that of a 500-year to 1,000-year flood,” said Stallings.

“Get out. Get your family out ahead of time,” said Stallings. “I understand we have a lot of connection to our homes and things of value. All of those things are replaceable. You are not.”

He said that the storm could cause long-lasting power outages and water and sewage system disruptions.

Stallings predicts people will begin filling up local hotels. He said state RV camp grounds are already open to families escaping in campers and with trailers.

He said more people will be traveling on the interstates that run though the area.

Search and rescue teams will likely be passing through with large boats and equipment.

Electrical companies will send power restoration crews from across the region.