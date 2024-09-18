‘You could’ve killed my child’: Dashcam video shows officer hit man with her cruiser

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A mother is outraged after viewing exclusive footage of a police officer Tasing her son and then hitting him with her car.

Her son survived and is OK.

Investigators initially told her it was her son’s fault, and she believed them until she was shown the video.

On the night of April 8, police received a call about people loitering at a nearby Taco Bell around 10 p.m.

The night ended with police chasing a man with mental health issues, hitting him with their car, and the man suffering a head injury.

Regina Clay-Wilson watched the College Park police dashcam video of Lt. Jean Robinson from that night.

Robinson was driving on Old National Highway when she heard a “suspicious person call” on her radio.

The video shows she sped up and saw the suspect run across the street again. She followed his path, pulled out her Taser while driving, and then hit him with her car.

Robinson reported the incident another way over the radio, saying a male ran in front of her car.

Clay-Wilson has been trying to get the video ever since her son told her what happened.

“Oh s***. Are you f****** kidding me?” Clay-Wilson reacted.

“What do you think when she says a male ran in front of my car?” Fernandes asked.

“She’s lying. You could’ve killed my child,” Clay-Wilson responded.

College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers declined a sit-down interview but said she suspended Lt. Robinson for two days without pay for violating two use-of-force policies.

“The use of the taser was in policy, but the circumstance in which it was used was reckless (deploying it from inside the vehicle) since once the individual was tased, he became incapacitated immediately and was not able to protect himself against further injury, i.e., the patrol vehicle,” Rogers said in a statement.

“This is ridiculous. You’re supposed to trust police officers, and what if they would’ve killed him? What could you have told me as a mother?” Clay-Wilson expressed.

Some officers believe Rogers went easy on Robinson because they are friends.

Four officers told Fernandes off-camera that Robinson should have been fired and others have been fired for less.