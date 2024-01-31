‘You ain’t safe nowhere:’ Clayton deputies have chilling message for teen murder suspect on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a teen wanted for murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They identified him as Oliver Lamar Choyce, 16.

Deputies said that on June 29, 2023, Choyce killed another 16-year-old boy at a park in Lovejoy in front of children. It’s unclear if Choyce was ever taken into custody in that case.

Officers posted a firm message for Choyce on social media Wednesday.

“Turn yourself in. My team behind me, the Panther Unit, we’re gonna hunt you down,” officers said. “You ain’t safe nowhere. We’re coming after you, Oliver Choyce.”

Choyce is described as 6″01′ and 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

He is accused of killing 16-year-old Jamarious Deante Smith.

The mother of the victim, Pumpkin Smith, said her son left to go to the park with several other teens.

“I tried to get him to stay, but he just left and that was the last time I saw my son,” Smith said.

She said that at 12:30 a.m. Friday, police knocked at her door.

“They asked me if I had a picture. I showed them a picture and that’s when they told me they’re sorry, they found my son in LoveJoy Park dead. He was shot five times,” Smith said.

She had a message for the people she believes are involved with the murder.

“Y’all woke my son up and lured him to the park with y’all and y’all murdered my son,” said Smith.

Anyone with information on Choyce’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-477-4478 or 770-477-4480.