Yep, again. Beam protecting historic Cobb covered bridge hit twice in a week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers keep hitting the beam that protects the historic covered bridge on Concord Road in Cobb County.

Despite a second warning system before they even get to the beam to warn drivers of the low clearance ahead, drivers of too-tall vehicles keep plowing ahead.

The beam was struck for the second time in a week on Saturday after being hit on Thursday, March 21.

Cobb County officials said the offending vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Workers took a few hours to put the protective system back in place.

In 2019, WSB reported on the addition of a series of chains that hang down to a height of seven feet over the road.

Those were supposed to signal to drivers that if they hit the chains, they’re going to hit the beam.

At the time, the bridge had been hit by cars at least 22 times.

Cobb County government officials that the beams have been hit several times this year and dozens of times since the bridge’s reconstruction in 2017.

“Why this keeps happening is one of life’s great mysteries,” Cobb County government officials said on their Facebook page.