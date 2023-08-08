A year later Atlanta police continue to search for suspect in double homicide at recreation center

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still searching for information about a double homicide that happened at a southwest Atlanta recreation center just over a year ago.

The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Aug 7, 2022.

When they arrived, officers found multiple people shot. Two victims died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said there was a baseball or softball game occurring when an argument broke out, ending with gunfire.

APD said its homicide unit is continuing to investigate exactly what happened and who is responsible.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

©2023 Cox Media Group