Y2 of Operation Heatwave: looking back on a year of Atlanta PD’s anti-street gang initiative

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — In a press conference Thursday, the Atlanta Police Department reported on the status of their anti-street gang program, dubbed Operation Heatwave.

Officers stated that the initiative led to a 29% decrease in homicides, 26% in aggravated assault, and a 14% decrease in robbery.

Finally, they reported a 24% decrease in overall violent crime in the city since June of 2022. Already by July 2022, the department reported having taken out dozens more warrants for gang related charges than they had in the months before.

The initiative is seen as connected to the ongoing conversation about violence in youth. After the Atlanta City Council tabled the curfew conversation in February, and the current curfew is under fire for its impossibility to enforce, the police initiative could be a part of the puzzle.

Currently, breaking the 11 p.m. curfew comes with jail time and a $1,000 fine. Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites told WSB-TV’s Richard Elliot that she believes the steep fines are the reasons the curfew isn’t enforced. By getting rid of the penalties, she believes that the city will do a better job of enforcing it.

“The previous ordinance or curfew was never enforced for this reason. We did not want to criminalize our children and overwhelm and burden our parents,” she explained. She says it’s so severe, that nobody has been enforcing it.

Officers also highlighted the issue of recruitment as an offense. A new law will take effect July 1 which will allow authorities to press charges on people targeting kids for recruitment.

























