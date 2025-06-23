Local

WSB Scam Alert: Travel scams on the rise as summer bookings begin

By WSB Radio News Staff
A woman sunk into the sand at a beach last weekend near Phippsburg, Maine.
(Natalia Zakharova/nataliazakharova - stock.adobe.c)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — As summer travel plans ramp up, experts are warning consumers to be cautious of scams involving fake travel companies offering deals that seem too good to be true.

Tech contributor Ian Sherr says one of the biggest red flags is unsolicited communication.

“Getting an unexpected email or text is a clear sign that a scammer is probably behind that communication,” Sherr said.

He advises travelers to thoroughly research any company before booking, including checking reviews and reports of possible scams.

“Look to see whether or not other people have had good experiences with them, and whether anyone has reported them as scammers or potentially bad businesses,” he added.

Sherr also urges consumers to be wary of offers that come “out of the blue” or make big promises with unusually low prices.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!