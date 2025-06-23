WSB Scam Alert: Travel scams on the rise as summer bookings begin

ATLANTA — As summer travel plans ramp up, experts are warning consumers to be cautious of scams involving fake travel companies offering deals that seem too good to be true.

Tech contributor Ian Sherr says one of the biggest red flags is unsolicited communication.

“Getting an unexpected email or text is a clear sign that a scammer is probably behind that communication,” Sherr said.

He advises travelers to thoroughly research any company before booking, including checking reviews and reports of possible scams.

“Look to see whether or not other people have had good experiences with them, and whether anyone has reported them as scammers or potentially bad businesses,” he added.

Sherr also urges consumers to be wary of offers that come “out of the blue” or make big promises with unusually low prices.