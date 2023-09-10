Would be robber caught on video prying into ATM with crowbar

ATLANTA — An unsuccessful robber was caught on police body camera video attempting to break into an ATM in southwest Atlanta.

On Sept. 6, just after 3:30 a.m., Atlanta officers were called to the Bank of America on Lee Street in regard to a theft.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as Damarcus Wells, 32, standing near the ATM machine with a crowbar.

Body cam video shows when officers confronted Wells and put him in handcuffs.

While investigating, officers said they noticed the outdoor ATM to the bank had been pried open causing significant damage.

Due to the officers’ quick response, Wells couldn’t get any money.

Wells is charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

