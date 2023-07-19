Local

From the World Series to Wall Street. Fans can buy stock in Atlanta Braves starting this morning

By Bradley Smith

Braves Acuna Ascending Baseball FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. smiles after his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just become the fifth player in baseball history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in the same season. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File) (Darryl Webb)

Atlanta baseball fans looking to own a piece of the action are in luck. The Atlanta Braves Holding company makes its Wall Street debut today. 

Liberty Media stockholders approved the split-off of the Braves during a special meeting Monday. The reorganization will roll the Atlanta Braves baseball team and its associated real estate development The Battery into a separate publicly traded company called Atlanta Braves Holdings.

Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings will start trading publicly on the NASDAQ exchange Wednesday morning.

For shareholders, the move should add even more value and transparency to a holding that is already up nearly 30 percent in the first half of the year according to Yahoo!

The new company is also set up to prevent any hostile take overs. Especially from Mets fans.

