Workplace satisfaction declining, new Gallup report says

By WSB Radio News Staff
Google Germany Opens Berlin Representation Office BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: Google employees work in their office during the press tour before the festive opening of the Berlin representation of Google Germany on January 22, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. The official opening will take place tonight with Berlin Mayor Michael Muller. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images) (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Workplace satisfaction is declining, according to a new state of the global workplace report by Gallup.

Data from Gallup shows only one in three workers in America feels emotionally invested in their jobs.

According to Gallup, "global employee engagement declined to 21% in 2024, with managers experiencing the largest drop.“

That marks the second decline in engagement at work during the last 12 years.

Global employee life evaluations also declined for the second consecutive year, officials say.

Disengagement cost the economy $438 billion in 2024, Gallup officials add.

