Workplace satisfaction declining, new Gallup report says

ATLANTA — Workplace satisfaction is declining, according to a new state of the global workplace report by Gallup.

Data from Gallup shows only one in three workers in America feels emotionally invested in their jobs.

According to Gallup, "global employee engagement declined to 21% in 2024, with managers experiencing the largest drop.“

That marks the second decline in engagement at work during the last 12 years.

Global employee life evaluations also declined for the second consecutive year, officials say.

Disengagement cost the economy $438 billion in 2024, Gallup officials add.