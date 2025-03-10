Local

Workers at Atlanta-based CDC offered buyout

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA — Monday marked the first day that workers at several federal health agencies, including the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can opt-in to a federal buyout offer, according to officials.

A mass email went out to a “broad population of HHS employees.”

Officials say workers need to submit a response for the so-called voluntary separation offer by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 14.

The federal buyout is a part of the Trump Administration plan to shrink federal agencies across the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

