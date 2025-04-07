Local

Work to replace aging sewer lines and manholes begins in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery
DeKalb County Sewers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Monday marks the beginning of a months-long replacement of aging sewer lines and manholes throughout DeKalb County.

Crews are expected to replace more than 1,200 feet of gravity sewer main on Keheley Drive between Windell Drive and Melody Lane in East Lake Terrace neighborhood.

The work is part of the Gravity Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays. Nearby residents are advised that construction related noises will occur and traffic will be impacted.

The work is expected to continue until August, according to officials.



