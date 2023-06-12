Local

Woodstock pain management doctor, clinic pay $625,000 to resolve false claims act allegations

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock pain management doctor agreed to pay a pricey fee to resolve allegations he violated the False Claims Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

James Ellner, M.D., and his pain management practice, Georgia Pain Management P.C., and ambulatory surgical center Samson Pain Center, agreed to pay $625,000 to resolve allegations of violating the false claims act and improper claims to the Medicare and TRICARE programs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Georgia said these improper claims were due to ‘evaluation and management services and medically unnecessary urine drug screening tests.’

“Health care fraud abuse like this case erodes the trust patients have in the health care system,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Government subsidized programs like Medicare help protect the healthcare needs of deserving Americans and the FBI is determined to work with our partners to prevent people from illegally profiting off of them.”

Officials said these false claims occurred between May 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2019, and that none of the claims were reimbursable.

Officials alleged Ellner and Georgia Pain entered into an arrangement violating the Anti-Kickback Statute, meaning the lab paid the salary of someone who worked for free at Georgia Pain in exchange for Ellner’s referral of urine drug tests, many of which were medically unnecessary.

The whistleblower will receive $118,000 from the settlement, according to officials.

