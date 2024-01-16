Local

Women steal purse with debit cards, $800 cash from Sam’s Club cart, Henry County police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for two women suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars from a purse at a McDonough Sam’s Club store.

According to the Henry County Police Department, the two suspects took a shopping cart that contained the victim’s purse on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the Sam’s Club at 1765 Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

Police say they stole about $832 in cash, two debit cards and the victim’s driver’s license from the purse.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity is urged to contact Detective J. Blackburn at 770-288-7755, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

