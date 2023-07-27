A woman’s car was stolen with her dog inside. Atlanta police found the car but not the dog

ATLANTA — A woman is searching for her dog after officials say her car was stolen with her dog inside.

Atlanta police said on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., officers received reports of a vehicle theft from a home on Allene Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that she ran inside the house while leaving her 2019 White Audi unattended with her dog still inside.

She told officers a family member observed two men enter the vehicle and drive away. The victim said she tried to stop the theft but was unsuccessful and was minorly injured trying to do so.

With the help of tracking software, officers were directed to the area of McDaniel Street SW, where the vehicle was believed to be.

Officers could locate the victim’s abandoned vehicle; however, the dog was no longer inside.

While canvassing the area, officers were able to spot the men who matched the description of the suspects believed to have stolen the car.

Authorities took the men into custody and found that one had the victim’s car keys and the other possessed a firearm. Officers also recovered the victim’s debit card.

Police said a third man is believed to be involved was able to flee from the scene; however, later that afternoon was brought to the police precinct by his father.

The 16-year-old was charged with auto theft, a second 16-year-old was charged with auto theft and possession of tools to commit a crime and 17-year-old Jamarcus Fleetwood was charged with theft by taking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police added that Fleetwood had outstanding warrants for auto theft and armed robbery.

The dog has not been recovered, according to authorities.

Police have not identified the victim or provided a description of the dog.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group