Local

Woman’s body found in townhome after early morning apartment fire

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deadly fire on Joseph E. Boone Blvd
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Questions remain after firefighters find a body is found inside a townhome that caught fire Thursday night.

Atlanta police crime scene officers and the medical examiner were brought to the scene around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevards.

Firefighters put the flames out and found a woman’s body inside the unit. The road opened back up just after 5 a.m.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office took the body for an autopsy. Officials have not released the victim’s name.

They are working to determine whether the woman died as a result of the fire or from other causes.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!