Woman’s body found in townhome after early morning apartment fire

ATLANTA, GA — Questions remain after firefighters find a body is found inside a townhome that caught fire Thursday night.

Atlanta police crime scene officers and the medical examiner were brought to the scene around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevards.

Firefighters put the flames out and found a woman’s body inside the unit. The road opened back up just after 5 a.m.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office took the body for an autopsy. Officials have not released the victim’s name.

They are working to determine whether the woman died as a result of the fire or from other causes.