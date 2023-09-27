Woman’s body found in tote bag in East Point with just one clue, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman whose remains were found in a tote bag at an East Point construction site

The remains were found off North Commerce Drive two days after Christmas in 2022.

Police said they are not sure how long her remains were at the site. They think the woman is between 21 and 37 years old.

Police said there were no clothes in the bag, just a pair of black Nike Free Run tennis shoes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch of the woman in hopes that someone might be able to identify her.

Jones showed the sketch to people who live in East Point. Tiffany McMillian said it made her emotional.

“It kind of brings tears to my eyes, because you don’t know what she been through, what happened,” McMillian said. “It’s sad. Her mother needs to know what happened to her.”

So far, the medical examiner hasn’t been able to determine how she died.

Brittania Davis said her death was terrible.

“That’s a horrible way to go,” Davis said. “I couldn’t imagine.”

Police said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Point Police.