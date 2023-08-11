Woman who posted video of mother & daughter being attacked during ‘Orange Crush’ is indicted

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of attacking a mother and daughter during an event on a Georgia beach in April has been indicted.

According to an indictment from WJCL, 22-year-old Jasmine Murphey has been indicted on robbery by force and two counts of aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred during the unpermitted 2023 Orange Crush event in April.

Orange Crush is the unofficial spring break beach party for Historically Black Colleges and Universities students in the South that attracted up to 50,000 people to the barrier island.

Some time during the event on April 22, the victims, who haven’t been identified, were beaten and robbed on the beach by a large group of people.

“Many of you have since brought that video to the attention of our agency while expressing your shock and disgust that such a thing could happen on the island. We share in both your disappointment and concern,” the Tybee Island Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

According to police, Jasmine Murphey shared videos of the beating on social media and implicated herself as a suspect. She said she was “leaving her footprint on Tybee Island.”

Murphey’s post has been shared over 6,000 times.

College Park police located Murphey at her job, arrested and charged her with aggravated assault and robbery.

“Only by working together can we continue to make Tybee Island a safer place to live, work and play,” said officials.

Authorities have not clarified if anyone else has been arrested concerning this incident.

