Woman, teen shot near Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

APD confirmed on Tuesday night two people were shot near a Chevron at 2656 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Police said it happened just after 9 p.m.

They arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman who had been shot.

Police said they were taken to the hospital and they are stable.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Police are still investigating.

