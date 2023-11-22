Woman, teen shot near Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
APD confirmed on Tuesday night two people were shot near a Chevron at 2656 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Police said it happened just after 9 p.m.
They arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman who had been shot.
Police said they were taken to the hospital and they are stable.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Police are still investigating.
