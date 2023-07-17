Local

Woman suspected of human trafficking arrested in Henry County

Henry County human trafficking suspect arrest 071423

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman suspected of human trafficking was arrested Friday in Henry County.

Officers with the Henry County Police Department were alerted by a license plate reader about a vehicle occupied by a suspect. She was wanted by the FBI Atlanta for human trafficking.

An officer was performing traffic enforcement in the Jonesboro Road area and spotted the vehicle

The officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

She was taken to the Henry County Jail and FBI Atlanta was notified.


