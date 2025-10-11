Local

Woman shot near Burger King in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot near a Burger King on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the Burger King at the 1100 block of Moreland Avenue SE just after 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of the victim’s injury is unknown.

It is unknown if the shooting happened inside or outside the Burger King.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

