ATLANTA — A woman is dead after an early morning road rage incident escalated to a homicide, according to Atlanta Police.

Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said the initial road rage incident took place on Browns Mill Road and involved three vehicles.

Police said the victim was a woman between the age of 25 and 30.

Shots were fired from multiple vehicles, police said.

A suspect is not believed to be in custody.





