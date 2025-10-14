Woman shot by police, man taken into custody at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The GBI has been called to investigate a shooting involving DeKalb County police.

It happened at an apartment complex on Treehills Parkway off South Hairston Road. DeKalb police say officers responded to a report of someone armed with a gun and encountered two armed suspects.

During the preliminary investigation, one female suspect was shot an by officer and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A man was taken into custody.

DeKalb police say two firearms were also located at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries to officers or others.