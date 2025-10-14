Local

Woman shot by police, man taken into custody at DeKalb apartment complex

Officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County (WSB-TV)

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The GBI has been called to investigate a shooting involving DeKalb County police.

It happened at an apartment complex on Treehills Parkway off South Hairston Road. DeKalb police say officers responded to a report of someone armed with a gun and encountered two armed suspects.

During the preliminary investigation, one female suspect was shot an by officer and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A man was taken into custody.

DeKalb police say two firearms were also located at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries to officers or others.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!