Woman screams for help, chases after man who assaulted her at Whole Foods

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — WARNING: The story contains details that some will find graphic or disturbing.

Chamblee Police are looking for a man suspected of exposing himself and assaulting a shopper at a Whole Foods Market on Peachtree Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Sabine Lovell, a plastic surgeon, said she had finished a Pilates class and dropped into the store to pick up groceries for her family.

When she bent down to get some chips, she felt something on her back. What happened next shook her to the core.

“At first, I thought someone had spilled coffee on me. But then I turned around and saw this man zip up his pants. With context clues, I realized what happened,” said Lovell.

She said she screamed to get the attention of other shoppers, and yelled as she chased after the man who ran from the store.

“Thank goodness I caused a ruckus because someone had seen what transpired and took a picture of his license plate as he was going into his vehicle and taking off,” said Lovell.

Police said they have security camera video of the incident, and trying to track down a “person of Interest.”

Lovell said she got a good look at the man.

“Surprisingly he wasn’t wearing a mask. He wasn’t wearing any type of hoodie, or hat. So, I should be able to spot him in a line up,” said Lovell.

Lovell said she will do everything she can to make sure the man is caught.

“It was so brazen...3 p.m. on a Saturday at a packed Whole Foods. It was absolutely horrifying and disgusting. Just unreal. I’m sure he’s a repeat offender. I don’t want him to do this to anyone else in the future,” said Lovell.

Whole Foods Market released a statement saying they are cooperating with the police investigation.