Woman says it took more than five months to access her mail at Atlanta condo

ATLANTA — For more than five months, an Atlanta woman had no access to the inside of her mailbox, until she reached out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

“I bought my condo, and they didn’t give the mailbox key during the closing. So, I went to my local USPS store to request a mailbox lock change”, Cheslea LeMieux said.

What seemed like it would be a simple fix, has been anything but. On March 15, LeMieux paid $35 to have her mailbox re-keyed. She’d been waiting ever since.

“They just keep telling me that it’ll happen the next week or the following week by this date, and nothing ever happens,” she said.

LeMieux’s first gas bill was sent through the mail. She did not know until her gas was turned off. She also could not get prescriptions stuck in her mailbox.

LeMieux estimates she only was able to collect mail about three times in five months.

“Each time I was going to the distribution center, they did not have my mail and were telling me that it was stuck in my mailbox. But they couldn’t give me my mail,” she said.

LeMieux says multiple order tickets she put in with USPS got nowhere.

“They just keep saying that they don’t have time. That the person who does the mailbox locks changes is retired. And that they are trying to find someone new to do it,” LeMieux said.

But on Friday, after Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Postal service, they got someone over to finally re-key the lock and get the new key to LeMieux.



